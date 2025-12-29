Rehearsal of Concept for new medical Role 1 framework

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Ann Walling, 19th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron clinical nurse, applies saline to the wounds of a simulated burn victim during a mass casualty event on Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bulis, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025. Applying sterile saline to a burn allows for gentle cleansing and irrigation to remove potential debris and bacteria. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Garcia)