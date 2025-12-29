A TMT60 tent acts as a clinic during a Rehearsal of Concept for a newly designed Role 1 framework that could allow patients to return to duty while in deployed locations on Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025. The RoC tested more so the capability of the framework rather than the personnel participating in the scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2025 10:30
|Photo ID:
|9463730
|VIRIN:
|251204-F-QF982-1322
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.38 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rehearsal of Concept for new medical Role 1 framework [Image 15 of 15], by Joshua Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.