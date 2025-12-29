Rehearsal of Concept for new medical Role 1 framework

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A TMT60 tent acts as a clinic during a Rehearsal of Concept for a newly designed Role 1 framework that could allow patients to return to duty while in deployed locations on Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025. The RoC tested more so the capability of the framework rather than the personnel participating in the scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Garcia)