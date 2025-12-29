Rehearsal of Concept for new medical Role 1 framework

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Medical personnel perform triage on a simulated mass casualty (MASCAL) victim during a Rehearsal of Concept scenario on Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025. Role-players and training mannequins were used as patients during the MASCAL to add realism to the scenario showcasing the Unit of Action’s ability to react to various medical situations. (U.S. Air force photo by Joshua J. Garcia)