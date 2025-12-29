(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Rehearsal of Concept for new medical Role 1 framework [Image 9 of 15]

    Rehearsal of Concept for new medical Role 1 framework

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Joshua Garcia 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Medical personnel perform triage on a simulated mass casualty (MASCAL) victim during a Rehearsal of Concept scenario on Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025. Role-players and training mannequins were used as patients during the MASCAL to add realism to the scenario showcasing the Unit of Action’s ability to react to various medical situations. (U.S. Air force photo by Joshua J. Garcia)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 10:30
    VIRIN: 251204-F-QF982-1415
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rehearsal of Concept for new medical Role 1 framework [Image 15 of 15], by Joshua Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Rehearsal of Concept
    Medical
    Role 1 medical care

