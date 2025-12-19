USS McFaul Transits Suez Canal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

151225-N-PE072-1008 SUEZ CANAL (Dec. 15, 2025) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Silas Brown stands boatswain’s mate of the watch on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) while transiting the Suez Canal. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Intelligence Specialist Aubree Miller)