USS McFaul Transits Suez Canal

151225-N-PE072-1003 SUEZ CANAL (Dec. 15, 2025) U.S. Navy Sonar Technician (Surface) Specialist 3rd Class Alexander Neira and Fire Controlman (Aegis) 3rd Class Jamia Blair stand watch on the bow of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) while transiting the Suez Canal. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)