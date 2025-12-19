(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS McFaul Transits Suez Canal

    USS McFaul Transits Suez Canal

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Fields 

    USS McFaul (DDG 74)

    151225-N-PE072-1002 SUEZ CANAL (Dec. 15, 2025) The U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) approaches the Mubarak Peace Bridge while transiting the Suez Canal. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass communication specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.28.2025 09:58
    Photo ID: 9461419
    VIRIN: 251215-N-PE072-1002
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 8.75 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    USS McFaul (DDG 74)

