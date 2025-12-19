USS McFaul Transits Suez Canal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

151225-N-PE072-1004 SUEZ CANAL (Dec. 15, 2025) The U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) passes under the Mubarak Peace Bridge while transiting the Suez Canal. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass communication specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)