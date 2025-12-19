USS McFaul Transits Suez Canal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

151225-N-PE072-1001 SUEZ CANAL (Dec. 15, 2025) U.S. Navy Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Evan Imler and Operations Specialist Seaman Adonis Williams stand watch on the aft missile deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) while transiting the Suez Canal. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)