USS McFaul Transits Suez Canal

151225-N-PE072-1007 SUEZ CANAL (Dec. 15, 2025) U.S. Navy Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Seth Hansknecht stands topside rover watch on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) while transiting the Suez Canal. USS McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Intelligence Specialist Aubree Miller)