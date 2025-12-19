USS McFaul Transits Suez Canal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

161225-N-PE072-1005 SUEZ CANAL (Dec. 15, 2025) U.S. Navy Seaman Ethan Ware, Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Logan Herndon and Ensign Garrett Wachendorfer utilize the steering control console on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) while transiting the Suez Canal. USS McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)