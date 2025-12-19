Coalition Service Members Deployed to Iraq Celebrate the Holidays Inside LSA Danger DFAC

Two civilian contractors dressed in Santa Claus attire pose for a photo inside Logistics Support Area Danger’s dining facility, Erbil Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 25, 2025. U.S. Civilian contractors show their support to service members serving overseas by spreading holiday cheer. (Army Photo by Pfc. Jordan Foster)
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.25.2025 13:52
|Photo ID:
|9460197
|VIRIN:
|251225-A-TB909-4844
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.32 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
