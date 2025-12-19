(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coalition Service Members Deployed to Iraq Celebrate the Holidays Inside LSA Danger DFAC [Image 6 of 6]

    Coalition Service Members Deployed to Iraq Celebrate the Holidays Inside LSA Danger DFAC

    IRAQ

    12.25.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Jordan Foster 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve     

    Two civilian contractors dressed in Santa Claus attire pose for a photo inside Logistics Support Area Danger’s dining facility, Erbil Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 25, 2025. U.S. Civilian contractors show their support to service members serving overseas by spreading holiday cheer. (Army Photo by Pfc. Jordan Foster)

    Date Taken: 12.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.25.2025 13:52
    Photo ID: 9460197
    VIRIN: 251225-A-TB909-4844
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.32 MB
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coalition Service Members Deployed to Iraq Celebrate the Holidays Inside LSA Danger DFAC [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Jordan Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

