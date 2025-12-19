A German army soldier looks at a desert table in the middle of the Logistical Support Area Danger’s dining facility created by civilian contractors, Erbil Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 25, 2025. Contractors designed this food table in an effort to spread holiday cheer to coalition forces deployed overseas during the holiday season. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Jordan Foster)
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.25.2025 13:52
|Photo ID:
|9460195
|VIRIN:
|251225-A-TB909-1073
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|12.35 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Coalition Service Members Deployed to Iraq Celebrate the Holidays Inside LSA Danger DFAC [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Jordan Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.