Coalition Service Members Deployed to Iraq Celebrate the Holidays Inside LSA Danger DFAC

A German army soldier looks at a desert table in the middle of the Logistical Support Area Danger’s dining facility created by civilian contractors, Erbil Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 25, 2025. Contractors designed this food table in an effort to spread holiday cheer to coalition forces deployed overseas during the holiday season. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Jordan Foster)