Coalition Service Members Deployed to Iraq Celebrate the Holidays Inside LSA Danger DFAC

A U.S. Army service member hands out a container of food to a U.S. Army Major in Logistical Support Area Danger’s dining facility located in Erbil, Iraq, Dec. 25, 2025. Service members volunteer to serve food to foster community and camaraderie during their deployment tour. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Jordan Foster)
