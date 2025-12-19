(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coalition Service Members Deployed to Iraq Celebrate the Holidays Inside LSA Danger DFAC

    Coalition Service Members Deployed to Iraq Celebrate the Holidays Inside LSA Danger DFAC

    IRAQ

    12.25.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Jordan Foster 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve     

    Coalition forces dine inside the Logistics Support Area Danger’s dining facility (LSA DANGER DFAC), Erbil Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 25, 2025. LSA DANGER DFAC celebrates the holiday by decorating the interior of the facility in hopes to foster camaraderie between coalition soldiers deployed overseas. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Jordan Foster)

    Date Taken: 12.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.25.2025 13:52
    Photo ID: 9460196
    VIRIN: 251225-A-TB909-7751
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.66 MB
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coalition Service Members Deployed to Iraq Celebrate the Holidays Inside LSA Danger DFAC [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Jordan Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

