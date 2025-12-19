Coalition Service Members Deployed to Iraq Celebrate the Holidays Inside LSA Danger DFAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coalition forces dine inside the Logistics Support Area Danger’s dining facility (LSA DANGER DFAC), Erbil Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 25, 2025. LSA DANGER DFAC celebrates the holiday by decorating the interior of the facility in hopes to foster camaraderie between coalition soldiers deployed overseas. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Jordan Foster)