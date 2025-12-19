Coalition Service Members Deployed to Iraq Celebrate the Holidays Inside LSA Danger DFAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. service members pose for a photo in between serving food to coalition forces members inside of Logistics Support Area Danger’s dining facility located in Erbil Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 25, 2025. Service members volunteer to serve food to foster community and camaraderie during their deployment tour. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Jordan Foster)