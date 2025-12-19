Coalition Service Members Deployed to Iraq Celebrate the Holidays Inside LSA Danger DFAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. Army soldiers walking inside Logistics Support Area Danger’s dining facility, Erbil, Iraq, Dec. 25, 2025. To celebrate the holidays, independent contractors and service members work together to serve food to coalition members and civilians in an act of gratitude and camaraderie to those deployed overseas. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Jordan Foster)