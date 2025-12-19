449th AEG Airmen prepare for Christmas at Camp Lemonnier

An improvised Christmas tree stands tall during a holiday event at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 23, 2025. The improvised tree reflects the 449th Air Expeditionary Group’s commitment to sustaining morale while deployed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)
