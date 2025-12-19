449th AEG Airmen prepare for Christmas at Camp Lemonnier

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Akino Morgan, 449th Air Expeditionary Group Logistics Operations Cell air transportation specialist, assembles an improvised Christmas tree for a holiday event at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 23, 2025. Known as “Port Dawgs,” air transportation Airmen strengthen morale while supporting global mobility operations during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2025 05:47
|Photo ID:
|9459846
|VIRIN:
|251223-F-CG010-1004
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
