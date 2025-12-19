(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    449th AEG Airmen prepare for Christmas at Camp Lemonnier

    449th AEG Airmen prepare for Christmas at Camp Lemonnier

    DJIBOUTI

    12.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Carl Good 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Blankenship, 449th Air Expeditionary Group Logistics Operations Cell air transportation noncommissioned officer in charge, tightens a strap during the assembley of an improvised Christmas tree for a holiday event at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 23, 2025. Known as “Port Dawgs,” air transportation Airmen enable global mobility operations by ensuring the rapid movement of cargo and personnel in support of regional missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2025
    Date Posted: 12.24.2025 05:47
    This work, 449th AEG Airmen prepare for Christmas at Camp Lemonnier [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Carl Good, identified by DVIDS

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing, 449th Air Expeditionary Group, Port Dogs, Air Transportation

