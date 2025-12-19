449th AEG Airmen prepare for Christmas at Camp Lemonnier

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Blankenship, 449th Air Expeditionary Group Logistics Operations Cell air transportation noncommissioned officer in charge, tightens a strap during the assembley of an improvised Christmas tree for a holiday event at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 23, 2025. Known as “Port Dawgs,” air transportation Airmen enable global mobility operations by ensuring the rapid movement of cargo and personnel in support of regional missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)
|12.23.2025
|12.24.2025 05:47
|9459843
|251223-F-CG010-1001
|2400x1600
|1.03 MB
|DJ
|5
|0
