449th AEG Airmen prepare for Christmas at Camp Lemonnier

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Blankenship, 449th Air Expeditionary Group Logistics Operations Cell air transportation noncommissioned officer in charge, and Senior Airman Akino Morgan, 449th AEG Logistics Operations Cell air transportation specialist, assemble an improvised Christmas tree for a holiday event at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 23, 2025. Known as “Port Dawgs,” air transportation Airmen strengthen morale while supporting global mobility operations during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)