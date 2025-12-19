449th AEG Airmen prepare for Christmas at Camp Lemonnier

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Blankenship, 449th Air Expeditionary Group Logistics Operations Cell air transportation noncommissioned officer in charge, and Senior Airman Akino Morgan, 449th AEG Logistics Operations Cell air transportation specialist, pose for a photo after completing the assembly of an improvised Christmas tree for a holiday event at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 23, 2025. Known as “Port Dawgs,” air transportation Airmen support global mobility operations while fostering morale and cohesion in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)