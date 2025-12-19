449th AEG Airmen prepare for Christmas at Camp Lemonnier

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Blankenship, 449th Air Expeditionary Group Logistics Operations Cell air transportation noncommissioned officer in charge, and Senior Airman Akino Morgan, 449th AEG Logistics Operations Cell air transportation specialist, assemble an improvised Christmas tree for a holiday event at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 23, 2025. Known as “Port Dawgs,” air transportation Airmen ensure the rapid movement of cargo and personnel supporting operations throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)