449th AEG Airmen prepare for Christmas at Camp Lemonnier

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Akino Morgan, 449th Air Expeditionary Group Logistics Operations Cell air transportation specialist, assembles an improvised Christmas tree for a holiday event at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 23, 2025. Known as “Port Dawgs,” air transportation Airmen build camaraderie and resilience while supporting operations in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)