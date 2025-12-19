(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    251117-A-RY318-1007 [Image 7 of 7]

    251117-A-RY318-1007

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Senior Leaders from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers monitor border barrier installation at the BMGR-1 project site Nov. 17 near Yuma, Arizona. USACE is replacing permanent border barriers along the southern border of the U.S. at the direction of the U.S. Army by the Secretary of War, in response to the presidential national emergency declaration dated Jan. 20, 2025, authorizing the use of Section 2803 of Title 10, U.S. Code. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux USACE PAO)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 11:09
    Photo ID: 9458844
    VIRIN: 251117-A-RY318-1007
    Resolution: 6533x4355
    Size: 5.93 MB
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 251117-A-RY318-1007 [Image 7 of 7], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Border Barrier
    Border Wall
    South Pacific Border Task Force

