Photo By Robert DeDeaux | Senior Leaders from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers monitor border barrier...... read more read more Photo By Robert DeDeaux | Senior Leaders from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers monitor border barrier installation at the BMGR-1 project site Nov. 17 near Yuma, Arizona. USACE is replacing permanent border barriers along the southern border of the U.S. at the direction of the U.S. Army by the Secretary of War, in response to the presidential national emergency declaration dated Jan. 20, 2025, authorizing the use of Section 2803 of Title 10, U.S. Code. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux USACE PAO) see less | View Image Page

Senior Leaders tour border barrier project Your browser does not support the audio element.

YUMA, Ariz. –— Senior U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Joint Task Force Southern Border leaders toured progress on a border barrier installation at the Barry M. Goldwater Range 1 project site Nov. 17 near Yuma.



The tour included U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Commander Lt. Gen. William “Butch” Graham, Joint Task Force Southern Border Deputy Commander Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jeremy Winters and other senior leaders, who were hosted by South Pacific Border Task Force Commander Army Lt. Col. Jeffrey Beeman.





“It was fantastic to host the entire senior leadership of USACE and showcase the great work our Task Force is delivering for the enterprise and the Nation,” stated Greg Hegge, director of programs and deputy engineer of the South Pacific Border Task Force. “The tour allowed us to show just one small aspect of the support we are providing the Country and to USACE through installation and construction of permeant border barrier.”



The BMGR-1 project protects a vital military installation, strengthens border security and supports the broader southern border mission.



“We are responsible for many different aspects of the southern border mission,” Hegge said. “One of the objectives of this project will allow U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents to save time and manpower by focusing on more high-risk or unprotected areas of border.”



The project consists of four sections totaling about 15 miles in the Barry M. Goldwater Range, replacing legacy mesh fencing, much of which has holes cut into it or is climbable, with permanent border barrier. The total cost of this emergency military construction is about $200 million.



“(Lt. Gen.) Graham created the South Pacific Border Task Force as a single organization to oversee all USACE equities along the southern border,” Hegge said.



USACE is leading the construction, including the planning and design, of permanent border barrier in the Barry M. Goldwater Range. The construction contract was awarded Aug. 15. Construction began on Oct. 15.



“We are exceptionally proud of our role, work and team along the southern border and how it leads to and accomplishes the overall objectives of Joint Task Force Southern Border, while also meeting the intent of the administration’s executive orders.” Hegge said.