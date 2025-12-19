251117-A-RY318-1021

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Director of Programs and Deputy Engineer of the South Pacific Border Task Force Greg Hegge monitors border barrier installation progress at the BMGR-1 project site Nov. 17 near Yuma, Arizona. USACE is replacing permanent border barriers along the southern border of the U.S. at the direction of the U.S. Army by the Secretary of War, in response to the presidential national emergency declaration dated Jan. 20, 2025, authorizing the use of Section 2803 of Title 10, U.S. Code. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux USACE PAO)