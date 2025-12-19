251117-A-RY318-1009

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Chief of Public Affairs Rebecca Hodson join U.S. Army Corps of Engineers senior leaders on a tour of border barrier installation at the BMGR-1 project site Nov. 17 near Yuma, Arizona. This critical project protects a vital military installation, strengthens border security, and supports the broader southern border mission. (Photos by Robert DeDeaux USACE PAO)