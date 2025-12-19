251117-A-RY318-1001

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Commander Lt. Gen. William Graham, Joint Task Force Southern Border Deputy Commander Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jeremy Winters, and South Pacific Border Task Force Commander Lt. Col. Jeffrey Beeman monitor border barrier installation progress at the BMGR-1 project site Nov. 17 near Yuma, Arizona. This critical project protects a vital military installation, strengthens border security and the broader southern border mission. (Photos by Robert DeDeaux USACE PAO)
Senior Leaders tour border barrier project
