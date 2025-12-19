(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Commander Lt. Gen. William Graham, Joint Task Force Southern Border Deputy Commander Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jeremy Winters, and South Pacific Border Task Force Commander Lt. Col. Jeffrey Beeman monitor border barrier installation progress at the BMGR-1 project site Nov. 17 near Yuma, Arizona. This critical project protects a vital military installation, strengthens border security and the broader southern border mission. (Photos by Robert DeDeaux USACE PAO)

    This work, 251117-A-RY318-1001 [Image 7 of 7], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Senior Leaders tour border barrier project

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Border Barrier
    Border Wall
    South Pacific Border Task Force

