251117-A-RY318-1005

From left, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Maj. Gen. Mark Quander, deputy commanding general for military and international operations, Brig. Gen. John Lloyd, commander of the South Pacific Division, and Angela Tugaoen, area engineer for the South Pacific Border Task Force, during border barrier installation at the BMGR-1 project site Nov. 17 near Yuma, Arizona. USACE is replacing permanent border barriers along the southern border of the U.S. at the direction of the U.S. Army by the Secretary of War, in response to the presidential national emergency declaration dated Jan. 20, 2025, authorizing the use of Section 2803 of Title 10, U.S. Code. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux USACE PAO)