    Squadron commander delivers final remarks during inactivation ceremony [Image 13 of 13]

    Squadron commander delivers final remarks during inactivation ceremony

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Photo by Capt. Shervon Pope 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Lt. Col. Elizabeth Verardo, commander of the 1-17th Air Cavalry Squadron, renders final remarks during inactivation ceremony on Dec. 15, 2025, at Fort Bragg, N.C. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Shervon Pope).

    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    inactivation ceremony
    1-17 Air Cavalry Regiment
    1-17 ACS
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

