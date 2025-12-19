Squadron sings Army Song at conclusion of inactivation ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Major Norman Robles, the senior enlisted advisor of the 1-17th Air Cavalry Squadron (ACS), along with Soldiers, sings the Army Song at the conclusion of the squadron's inactivation ceremony on Dec. 15, 2025, at Fort Bragg, N.C. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Shervon Pope).