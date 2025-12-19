Soldiers of the 1-17th Air Cavalry Squadron (ACS) listen to final remarks during the squadron's inactivation ceremony on Dec. 15, 2025, at Fort Bragg, N.C. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Shervon Pope).
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 16:41
|Photo ID:
|9457996
|VIRIN:
|251215-A-BQ153-2842
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|984.12 KB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers listen to final remarks during inactivation ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by CPT Shervon Pope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.