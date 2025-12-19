Soldiers of the 1-17th Air Cavalry Squadron (ACS) sing the Army Song at the conclusion of the squadron's inactivation ceremony on Dec. 15, 2025, at Fort Bragg, N.C. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Shervon Pope).
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 16:41
|Photo ID:
|9457995
|VIRIN:
|251215-A-BQ153-2398
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|658.15 KB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Song at the conclusion of 1-17 Air Cavalry Squadron (ACS) ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by CPT Shervon Pope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.