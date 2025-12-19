Troop command team cases troop colors during 1-17 Air Cavalry Squadron (ACS) inactivation ceremony on Dec. 15, 2025 at Fort Bragg, N.C. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Shervon Pope).
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 16:41
|Photo ID:
|9457982
|VIRIN:
|251215-A-BQ153-7377
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|998.74 KB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Troops case unit colors during inactivation ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by CPT Shervon Pope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.