Cased squadron colors prepared for transport

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Major Norman Robles, the senior enlisted advisor of the 1-17th Air Cavalry Squadron (ACS), prepares the unit colors for transport during the squadron's inactivation ceremony on Dec. 15, 2025, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Shervon Pope).