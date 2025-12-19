(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PACAF Band brings holiday spirit to Kanagawa Children’s Hospital [Image 10 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    PACAF Band brings holiday spirit to Kanagawa Children’s Hospital

    KANAGAWA CHILDREN'S MEDICAL CENTER, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific members, hospital staff and event volunteers pose for a photo during the band’s performance at Kanagawa Children’s Medical Center, Japan, Dec. 12, 2025. The PACAF Band conducts public-engagement activities that help build trust and reinforce relationships with host-nation communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.21.2025 22:55
    Photo ID: 9456584
    VIRIN: 251212-F-LX373-1264
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.15 MB
    Location: KANAGAWA CHILDREN'S MEDICAL CENTER, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACAF Band brings holiday spirit to Kanagawa Children’s Hospital [Image 10 of 10], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PACAF Band brings holiday spirit to Kanagawa Children’s Hospital
    PACAF Band brings holiday spirit to Kanagawa Children’s Hospital
    PACAF Band brings holiday spirit to Kanagawa Children’s Hospital
    PACAF Band brings holiday spirit to Kanagawa Children’s Hospital
    PACAF Band brings holiday spirit to Kanagawa Children’s Hospital
    PACAF Band brings holiday spirit to Kanagawa Children’s Hospital
    PACAF Band brings holiday spirit to Kanagawa Children’s Hospital
    PACAF Band brings holiday spirit to Kanagawa Children’s Hospital
    PACAF Band brings holiday spirit to Kanagawa Children’s Hospital
    PACAF Band brings holiday spirit to Kanagawa Children’s Hospital

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Christmas
    Holiday spirit
    PACAF Band
    Public engagement
    Community
    PACAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery