PACAF Band brings holiday spirit to Kanagawa Children’s Hospital

Staff Sgt. Colby Parker, U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific tubist, reviews musical notes before a band performance in the Kanagawa Children’s Medical Center at, Japan, Dec. 12, 2025. The PACAF Band conducts public-engagement activities that help build trust and reinforce relationships with host-nation communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)