PACAF Band brings holiday spirit to Kanagawa Children’s Hospital

U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific members play a musical performance for patients and staff at Kanagawa Children’s Medical Center, Japan, Dec. 12, 2025. The visit included a series of holiday music performances in public areas of the hospital as part of ongoing community engagement between USAF and surrounding communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)