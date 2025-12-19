PACAF Band brings holiday spirit to Kanagawa Children’s Hospital

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific members, hospital staff and event volunteers pose for a photo during the band’s performance at Kanagawa Children’s Medical Center, Japan, Dec. 12, 2025. The PACAF Band conducts public-engagement activities that help build trust and reinforce relationships with host-nation communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)