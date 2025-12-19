U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific members conduct a musical performance for patients and staff at Kanagawa Children’s Medical Center, Japan, Dec. 12, 2025. The visit included a series of holiday music performances in public areas of the hospital as part of ongoing community engagement between USAF and surrounding communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2025 22:55
|Photo ID:
|9456581
|VIRIN:
|251212-F-LX373-1133
|Resolution:
|4374x2910
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|KANAGAWA CHILDREN'S MEDICAL CENTER, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, PACAF Band brings holiday spirit to Kanagawa Children’s Hospital [Image 10 of 10], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.