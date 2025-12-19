PACAF Band brings holiday spirit to Kanagawa Children’s Hospital

U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific members play a musical performance for patients and staff at Kanagawa Children’s Medical Center, Japan, Dec. 12, 2025. The PACAF Band conducts public-engagement activities that help build trust and reinforce relationships with host-nation communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2025 22:55
|Photo ID:
|9456583
|VIRIN:
|251212-F-LX373-1230
|Resolution:
|4710x3134
|Size:
|4.09 MB
|Location:
|KANAGAWA CHILDREN'S MEDICAL CENTER, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
