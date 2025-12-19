(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    633d Security Forces Enhance Readiness Through Field Training [Image 6 of 7]

    633d Security Forces Enhance Readiness Through Field Training

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2025

    Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nykiah Mitchell, 633rd Security Forces Squadron evaluator, helps adjusts a mask at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 4, 2025. Mitchell acted as an evaluator during a field training exercise, where she measured performance, ensured adherence to tactics and procedures, and identified areas of improvement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.20.2025 14:51
    Photo ID: 9455928
    VIRIN: 251104-F-JG177-1148
    Resolution: 5129x3413
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 633d Security Forces Enhance Readiness Through Field Training [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

