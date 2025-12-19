633d Security Forces Enhance Readiness Through Field Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nykiah Mitchell, 633rd Security Forces Squadron evaluator, helps adjusts a mask at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 4, 2025. Mitchell acted as an evaluator during a field training exercise, where she measured performance, ensured adherence to tactics and procedures, and identified areas of improvement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)