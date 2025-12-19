(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    633d Security Forces Enhance Readiness Through Field Training [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    633d Security Forces Enhance Readiness Through Field Training

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2025

    Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 633d Security Forces Squadron, clear a designated training area at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 4, 2025. The squadron participated in a field training exercise, designed to validate tactical movement, communication and threat-response procedures in a realistic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.20.2025 14:51
    Photo ID: 9455926
    VIRIN: 251104-F-JG177-1105
    Resolution: 3911x2602
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 633d Security Forces Enhance Readiness Through Field Training [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    633d Security Forces Enhance Readiness Through Field Training
    633d Security Forces Enhance Readiness Through Field Training
    633d Security Forces Enhance Readiness Through Field Training
    633d Security Forces Enhance Readiness Through Field Training
    633d Security Forces Enhance Readiness Through Field Training
    633d Security Forces Enhance Readiness Through Field Training
    633d Security Forces Enhance Readiness Through Field Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery