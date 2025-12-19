633d Security Forces Enhance Readiness Through Field Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 633d Security Forces Squadron, clear a designated training area at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 4, 2025. The squadron participated in a field training exercise, designed to validate tactical movement, communication and threat-response procedures in a realistic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)