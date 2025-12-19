633d Security Forces Enhance Readiness Through Field Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 633d Security Forces Squadron, takes cover during a training exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 4, 2025. The defenders practiced base security operations which simulated securing a forward operating base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)