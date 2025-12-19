(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    633d Security Forces Enhance Readiness Through Field Training [Image 3 of 7]

    633d Security Forces Enhance Readiness Through Field Training

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2025

    Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 633d Security Forces Squadron, takes cover during a training exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 4, 2025. The defenders practiced base security operations which simulated securing a forward operating base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.20.2025 14:51
    Photo ID: 9455925
    VIRIN: 251104-F-JG177-1052
    Resolution: 3923x2610
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 633d Security Forces Enhance Readiness Through Field Training [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Eustis
    Quick Response Force
    Field Training Excercise
    JBLE
    base security operations
    633d Security Forces

