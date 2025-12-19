633d Security Forces Enhance Readiness Through Field Training

From the left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ean Evans, 633d Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller, and Senior Airman Eric Spruill, 633d SFS response force leader, write notes at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 4, 2025. The two defenders took part in a field training exercise, which helps reinforce team coordination and prepares security forces to protect personnel, resources and mission-critical assets at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2025 14:51
|Photo ID:
|9455929
|VIRIN:
|251104-F-JG177-1154
|Resolution:
|5344x3556
|Size:
|3.9 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
