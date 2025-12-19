633d Security Forces Enhance Readiness Through Field Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 633d Security Forces Squadron, discuss operational procedures at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 4, 2025. The squadron members participated in a field training exercise, where they practiced downrange security, close-quarters combat, patrols and ambush response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)