633d Security Forces Enhance Readiness Through Field Training

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Amaris Pendleton, 633d Security Forces Squadron alpha flight chief, provides backup to Airmen during the Air Base Ground Defense Training Exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 4, 2025. The exercise tested the ability of the team to operate in and secure a forward operating base in a field training area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)