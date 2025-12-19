(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    633d Security Forces Enhance Readiness Through Field Training [Image 1 of 7]

    633d Security Forces Enhance Readiness Through Field Training

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2025

    Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Amaris Pendleton, 633d Security Forces Squadron alpha flight chief, provides backup to Airmen during the Air Base Ground Defense Training Exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 4, 2025. The exercise tested the ability of the team to operate in and secure a forward operating base in a field training area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.20.2025 14:51
    Photo ID: 9455923
    VIRIN: 251104-F-JG177-1028
    Resolution: 5021x3341
    Size: 3.91 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Fort Eustis
    Quick Response Force
    Field Training Excercise
    JBLE
    base security operations
    633d Security Forces Squadron

