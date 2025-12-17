173rd AB jumps alongside NATO partners

U.S. Army soldiers, U.S. Air Force airmen and Italian, British and Hungarian service members, descend near Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 11, 2025. The Department of War is committed to promoting peace and security across the European regions through combined training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet)
12.11.2025
12.18.2025
|9450774
|251211-F-EE292-1178
|4391x2922
|383.61 KB
IT
|2
|0
