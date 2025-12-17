173rd AB jumps alongside NATO partners

A U.S. Army soldier assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade waits for instructions ahead of routine parachute training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 11, 2025. Agile Combat Employment training enables U.S. forces to operate closely with European allies and partners to deter, defend and prevail across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 08:14
|Photo ID:
|9450772
|VIRIN:
|251211-F-EE292-9545
|Resolution:
|5766x3836
|Size:
|771.29 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
