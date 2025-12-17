173rd AB jumps alongside NATO partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army soldier assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade conducts routine safety checks on parachute equipment in preparation for jump training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 11, 2025. The Department of War is committed to promoting peace and security across the European regions through combined training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet)